Renault India to hike prices of entire model range by up to 2% from April

Renault India to hike prices of entire model range by up to 2% from April

The decision comes in response to the constantly increasing input costs that the company has been absorbing for a significant period

Renault

This is the first price hike announced by Renault India since Feb 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Automaker Renault India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2 per cent from April.

The extent of the increase will vary for different variants and models, the company said in a statement.

The decision comes in response to the constantly increasing input costs that the company has been absorbing for a significant period, it added.

"Despite our best efforts to maintain prices for a long time, the sustained increase in input costs has necessitated this price adjustment," Renault India Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

The company has been absorbing these costs for a long time to support customers, but to continue providing the best quality and innovative products, a price revision has become inevitable, he added.

 

This is the first price hike announced by Renault India since Feb 2023, the automaker noted.

Various carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India and Honda Cars, have already announced plans to hike vehicle prices from next month citing rising input costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

