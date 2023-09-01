Renault Nissan Automotive India marks 15 yrs of operations at TN plant

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd has completed 15 years of operations, achieving significant milestones since commencing production at its facility near here in 2008, the company said on Friday.

The automobile manufacturer had laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on August 26, 2008, and has crossed several milestones including producing more than 2.5 million vehicles, the company said.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd has a manufacturing facility at Oragadam about 45kms from Chennai.

"RNAIPL has now established itself as a leading automotive manufacturer having produced over 2.5 million Renault and Nissan cars in India for domestic and export markets," the company said in a statement.

"The plant is also set to continue its exciting journey as it looks to roll out six new models, including two EVs (electric vehicles), over the next few years," the company said.

Commenting on reaching the milestone, RNAIPL Managing Director Keerthi Prakash said, "As we celebrate RNAIPL's 15-year journey, we take immense pride in the remarkable growth we have achieved in these years and the various milestones we have crossed in our pursuit of manufacturing excellence, delivering value to customers and contributing to the local economy."



"We remain committed to bringing the best of Nissan and Renault's products to customers in India and abroad while at the same time reducing the impact of our operations on the environment and supporting the sustainable development of our local communities," he added.

