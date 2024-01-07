Result preview: Subdued festival sales may reflect in Q3 retail numbers

Retail companies are expected to witness a tepid strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) expansion in the third quarter (October – December) of the current financial year (Q3FY24) on the back of subdued sales in the festival season.
The third quarter of the financial year typically witnesses higher sales since it coincides with the festival season. This time around, weak customer sentiment has dragged down SSSG.
“Growth in retail is largely driven by new store additions with SSSG being a mixed bag. Festival season had been soft with lower-than-expected SSSG for most companies versus their internal expectations,” Dolat Capital wrote in