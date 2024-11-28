RIL arm acquires 21% stake in US-based Wavetech Helium for $12 million

Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday announced that its subsidiary will acquire a 21 per cent stake in Wavetech Helium, Inc (WHI), marking the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s expansion into the helium segment.
Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC (RFIUL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, has entered into a stock purchase agreement with Wavetech Helium, Inc. (WHI) and subscribed to a 21 per cent stake in WHI for an aggregate consideration of $12 million, the stock exchange filing said.
The acquisition, according to industry sources, is seen as RIL’s attempt to gain further understanding and explore potential in the helium-related segment.
According to WHI’s website, the company controls helium gas reserves (including proven reserves) and resources in E-SE Colorado / W Kansas and NW Montana, two of the premier helium fairways in the world.
RIL’s last major investment in the US was through joint ventures entered into starting in 2010 for interests in US shale gas assets, from which the company later fully exited in 2021.
WHI, incorporated in the US, began its commercial operations in the calendar year 2024. WHI is a US helium gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce helium gas from underground reservoirs.
RIL said the acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its exploration and production business into low-carbon solutions.
Helium is a new segment for the company, used in medical applications, scientific research, aerospace and aeronautics, electronics, fibre optics, and more. Further, given the growth expected in AI and data centres, helium demand for semiconductor manufacturing is expected to increase, RIL said in its statement. WHI’s website, highlighting helium’s business potential, noted that over the last 20 years, helium's demand growth and the decline in supply has forced pricing to over $300+/million cubic feet (MCF), about one hundred times the current US natural gas pricing.