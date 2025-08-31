Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RIL's focus on consumer business seen as major value creator: Brokerages

RIL's focus on consumer business seen as major value creator: Brokerages

At the RIL AGM, Isha Ambani said RCPL targets Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in five years, as brokerages call the consumer arm a key long-term value creator for the conglomerate

Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani announced Jio IPO by 2026, AI tie-ups with Google and Meta, retail growth, and ₹75,000-cr O2C clean energy push.
premium

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said in his opening speech at the AGM: “This year, I announced the creation of two new large growth engines — RCPL and Reliance Intelligence. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting (AGM), Isha Ambani, non-executive director of the oil-to-retail conglomerate, said the company’s near-term ambition is to make its consumer business — Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) — the fastest consumer brands company to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue within five years. Brokerages said this will be a huge value creator for the company.
 
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said in his opening speech at the AGM: “This year, I announced the creation of two new large growth engines — RCPL and Reliance Intelligence. Each of them has the potential to
Topics : RIL stock Reliance Group Mukesh Ambani RIL AGM
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon