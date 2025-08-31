RIL's focus on consumer business seen as major value creator: Brokerages

At Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting (AGM), Isha Ambani, non-executive director of the oil-to-retail conglomerate, said the company’s near-term ambition is to make its consumer business — Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) — the fastest consumer brands company to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue within five years. Brokerages said this will be a huge value creator for the company.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said in his opening speech at the AGM: “This year, I announced the creation of two new large growth engines — RCPL and Reliance Intelligence. Each of them has the potential to