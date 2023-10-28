close
RIL's Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India"

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to kill him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores.
According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."
After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon