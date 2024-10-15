Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Reliance's O2C business likely to face pressure for rest of FY24: Analysts

Reliance's O2C business likely to face pressure for rest of FY24: Analysts

Challenges in retail and refining remain key to reversing downgrade cycle, say analysts

Reliance Industries Limited

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is likely to remain under pressure for the remaining of the current financial year, according to analysts and company executives. “Management guides for softness for the next couple of quarters in both retail and O2C businesses,” analysts at BOB Capital Markets noted in an after-results report on RIL on Tuesday.

For the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25), RIL’s O2C business reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 1.55 trillion. However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the segment dropped 23 per cent to Rs 12,413 crore, with a 300-basis point reduction in Ebitda margins. Terming Q2 a challenging quarter, analysts at Morgan Stanley said they expect cyclical challenges in retail and refining to ease in 2025, which will be key to reversing the estimate downgrade cycle.

chart

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

BOB Capital Markets report also indicated that RIL’s earnings have likely bottomed out, though softness may persist for a few quarters. Analysts at HSBC agreed, observing that O2C is expected to remain subdued due to weak macroeconomic conditions and new capacity commissioning. In RIL’s Q2 consolidated Ebitda of Rs 43,934 crore, O2C contributed Rs 12,413 crore. Analysts at Nomura estimated that refining margins of $8 per barrel decl­ined by $0.5 per barrel sequentially in Q2 due to weaker transport fuel spreads. JP Morgan analysts observed that margins for RIL’s petrochemical (pet­chem) business have not been encouraging so far in October. “A cold winter cou­ld seasonally support diesel demand. How­e­ver, our tracker of RIL’s petrochem portf­olio margins has remained weak thro­ugh the first half of October,” they said.

Others, such as Jefferies, have further reduced their Ebitda estimates for the O2C business, citing declining diesel demand in China and unprecedented weakness in petchem spreads due to weak demand in China and India.

“Our current earnings per share forecasts are baking in rather pessimistic expectations for retail and O2C, which leaves room for positive surprises,” they added.

More From This Section

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Sentiment positive for OMCs amid lower oil prices, marketing margins

HCL Tech, HCL

Brokerages bullish on HCL Tech post Q2FY25 outperformance, raise EPS target

SEBI

Sebi to auction 15 properties on Nov 19 with Rs 11.89 cr reserved price

Cochin Shipyard

Govt to sell up to 5% stake worth Rs 2,026 crore in Cochin Shipyard

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo secures market regulator Sebi nod to launch venture capital fund


In contrast, Nomura analysts remain optimistic, viewing the commencement of new energy operations as a potential catalyst for RIL in the coming months. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, announced on Monday that the first of the company’s new energy gigafactories is on track to begin producing solar photovoltaic modules by the end of this year. 

 

Also Read

sunil mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal's satcom remark starts auction vs allocation debate

stock market, BSE

Market Close Highlights, Oct 15: Sensex sheds 153 pts; RIL falls 2%; Smallcap stocks outperform

Reliance

Reliance results: Weak O2C, Retail biz to keep shares sideways, say experts

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

How to trade RIL stock post Q2 results? All eyes on this long-term MA

Reliance

Reliance eyes completing merger with Disney's India business in Q3

Topics : Reliance Industries Oil industry Q2 results Analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon