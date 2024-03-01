Robust revenue growth seen in offing for Reliance-Disney combine

The Viacom18 -Disney Star joint venture announced this week is likely to see a 25 per cent growth in revenues next year.

By the financial year ending March 2025, the duo, which owns over 100 channels, such as Star Plus and Colors, will make $3.5 billion (around Rs 30,000 crore) in revenues but will remain loss-making.

Both sports and digital will drag down the healthy operating margins that entertainment television continues to make.

The merged company will see earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda-level loss of $350-400 million in the financial year ending March 2025, says data