Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Robust revenue growth seen in offing for Reliance-Disney combine

Media Partners Asia report says profits from television broadcast will help offset the losses in sports and digital

Disney, Reliance
Premium

Photo: Reuters

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
The Viacom18-Disney Star joint venture announced this week is likely to see a 25 per cent growth in revenues next year.
By the financial year ending March 2025, the duo, which owns over 100 channels, such as Star Plus and Colors, will make $3.5 billion (around Rs 30,000 crore) in revenues but will remain loss-making.

Both sports and digital will drag down the healthy operating margins that entertainment television continues to make.

The merged company will see earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda-level loss of $350-400 million in the financial year ending March 2025, says data

Also Read

Reliance gains 2% on forming $8.5 bn JV with Disney merging India media ops

Disney faces charges of up to $2.4 billion due to Star India's removal

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Disney, Reliance Industries close in on deal to merge India media ops

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Torrent Power bids successfully to supply 388 MU power under govt scheme

Chimetech Holding divests 1% stake in Delhivery worth Rs 360 crore

Apis Partners sells shares of insurance firm Star Health for Rs 553 crore

Delhi court orders Bloomberg to remove 'defamatory' article against Zee

American beverage giant PepsiCo launches new globe logo worldwide

Topics : Television viewership Viacom18 Disney India Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon