Home / Companies / News / Rollins exits Ease My Trip stake deal citing change in strategic vision

Rollins exits Ease My Trip stake deal citing change in strategic vision

Healthcare firm Rollins International has withdrawn from its Rs 60 crore share swap deal with Ease My Trip, citing long-term strategic misalignment with its goals

In September, EaseMyTrip entered medical tourism by acquiring 49% in Pflege Home Healthcare for ₹30 cr and 30% in Rollins International for ₹60 cr

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Healthcare company Rollins International has pulled out of a deal, where online travel aggregator (OTA) Ease My Trip was set to acquire a 30 per cent stake in the company, the OTA informed exchanges earlier this week.
 
In September last year, the two companies had signed definitive agreements for the OTA to acquire a stake in Rollins through a share swap deal of ₹60 crore. Following this, the OTA had issued and allotted 3.29 crore fully paid-up equity shares to Rollins in April 2025.
 
“Following thorough internal deliberations and detailed discussions with the management of Rollins, we have reached a collective decision to not proceed with the transaction,” stated the letter from Rollins, addressed to Ease My Trip. 
 
 
“Upon evaluation of our long-term strategic direction and evolving vision, we have concluded that proceeding further with the transaction may not be fully aligned with our goals moving forward. Considering the interests of all our stakeholders, including our internal team and future aspirations of Rollins – we believe this course of action is the most responsible at this stage,” it added.

Rollins International is a subsidiary of the Singapore-based entity — RHA Holdings, with a focus on gluten- and lactose-free food products, allergen-free health supplements, and wellness therapies and technologies.
 
In September last year, Ease My Trip had decided to foray into the growing medical tourism sector by acquiring a 49 per cent equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare for ₹30 crore, and a 30 per cent stake in Rollins International for ₹60 crore. 
 
Pflege Home Healthcare enables medical tourism, providing services for patients seeking treatment primarily in Dubai, and is now taking the service to the UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, India, and Malaysia.
 
In the March quarter, the travel company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹13.9 crore, while its revenue from operations dropped 15.2 per cent to ₹139 crore from ₹164 crore in the year-ago period. The air ticketing business continued to be the biggest driver of revenue for the company in the quarter.

Topics : EaseMyTrip medical tourism Easy Trip Planners Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

