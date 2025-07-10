Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rossell Techsys aims to double role in defence aircraft, eyes 15% share

Rossell Techsys aims to double role in defence aircraft, eyes 15% share

The Bengaluru-based firm aims to double its role in defence aircraft output, targeting a 15% platform share in 3-5 years as it expands capabilities and workforce to meet rising global aerospace demand

Rossell Techsys Managing Director Rishab Gupta

“We are broadening our capabilities and entering new domains, moving up the value chain. That will deepen our service offerings,” said Founder and Managing Director Rishab Gupta. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Bengaluru-based aviation component maker Rossell Techsys plans to more than double its current share of defence aircraft production, aiming to capture 15 per cent of an aircraft platform’s value within the next three to five years, up from the current 7 per cent, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
 
Based in Bengaluru, the company is expanding its capabilities as global aerospace firms increasingly look to India for components, boosting the domestic aerospace sector.
 
“We are broadening our capabilities and entering new domains, moving up the value chain. That will deepen our service offerings,” said founder and Managing Director Rishab Gupta.
 
 
Rossell Techsys expects to grow its workforce from over 850 to about 1,000 by the end of the year and anticipates a 30 to 35 per cent annual increase in headcount going forward.

Originally part of Rossell India, the company was listed separately in December. It supplies components such as engine wiring harnesses and cockpit panels to major players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell.
 
Founded in 2011 as the aerospace and defence division of Rossell India, the company now earns nearly two-thirds of its revenue from US-based customers, reflecting its export-oriented business model.
 
In the financial year 2025, Rossell Techsys reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue, reaching ₹260 crore (around $30.3 million). It currently holds purchase orders worth ₹800 crore and has long-term agreements with defence firms valued at ₹2,800 crore
 
Although it operates a US office in Tempe, Arizona, it does not have manufacturing facilities there. Gupta noted that the company has not been affected by US tariffs so far, a factor still under close watch by global manufacturers.
 
“We're not duplicating what we do in India,” Gupta said, adding that future growth in the US market would likely come through acquisitions rather than setting up new plants.
 
Since 2018–19, the company has expanded its customer base from serving only Boeing to 35 more clients, including European and Israeli defence companies.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

