Operating landscape turning favourable, says Axis CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Operating landscape turning favourable, says Axis CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry highlights improving regulatory conditions and the bank's strong capital base as factors positioning the bank for growth in fiscal 2026

Chaudhry, who joined the bank as CEO in 2019, is currently serving his third term, which ends on 31 December 2027. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

With an improving regulatory environment, the operating conditions for banks are turning favourable, and Axis Bank is best placed to seize the opportunity, its MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said.
 
“As we step into fiscal 2026, we are optimistic,” Chaudhry said in an address to shareholders in the bank’s annual report for 2024-25.
 
“With improving regulatory conditions and a supportive regulatory landscape, the operating landscape is turning favourable. We believe large, well-capitalised banks like Axis, with strong digital capabilities and innovative product suites, are best suited to seize the opportunity,” he said. 
 
 
Commenting on the robust capital base of the bank, Chaudhry said it gives the lender the confidence to invest in future growth.
 
“Our CET-1 (common equity tier-1 capital) ratio, including profits, stands at 14.67 per cent, up 93 bps YoY, even after accounting for the proposed dividend of ₹1 per share, driven largely by internal accruals. This capital strength gives us the confidence and flexibility to invest in future growth while staying well above regulatory thresholds,” he said.
 
He added that over the past six years, Axis Bank has transformed into a stronger, more consistent, and resilient franchise.
 
“With every stride in technology, service, and culture, we are building not just a bank – but an all-weather institution, ready to thrive in every season,” he said.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

