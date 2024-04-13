Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Route Mobile public shareholders tender shares worth Rs 2,500 crore

The acquisition has triggered an open market offer for the sale of 26 per cent of Route Mobile in compliance with regulatory guidelines

Route Mobile

Image: x @routemobile

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile's public shareholders have tendered shares worth about Rs 2,500 crore at current price for the company's ongoing open offer, according to a regulatory filing.
The open offer has been triggered with Belgium-based Proximus Group, through its subsidiary, initially acquiring a 57.56 per cent stake in enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile for Rs 5,922.4 crore in an all-cash deal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The acquisition has triggered an open market offer for the sale of 26 per cent of Route Mobile in compliance with regulatory guidelines.
 
Depending on the outcome of the MTO (mandatory takeover offer), the stake held by Proximus Opal could further increase to around 75 per cent of Route Mobile's shares.
"1,57,68,803 equity shares have been tendered in the Escrow Demat Account (with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC)," Route Mobile said.
The tendered period has closed now.
Shares of Route Mobile closed at Rs 1,600.65 apiece, down 0.54 per cent, at BSE on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Route Mobile Limited shares free messaging app

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon