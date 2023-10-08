close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Rs 50,000 crore to fuel Maruti Suzuki India's expansion plans by FY31

Rs 45,000 cr to go towards boosting capacity by 2 mn, says Bhargava

maruti suzuki
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will invest over Rs 50,000 crore by 2030-31, including Rs 45,000 crore towards doubling its capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum, said R C

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Maruti Suzuki looking to replicate diesel engine frugality with hybrid, CNG

Dassault Aviation CEO to visit India, discuss marine variant of Rafale jets

HCCB, Tamil Nadu skill development corporation to train 5,000 youth

Aramco, Siemens to sign pilot project for carbon capture and storage

MRF to Meta: Brands bowl cricket fans over with ads, watchdog on its toes

From music parties to war rooms to AI: Inside e-tail festival battles

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Toyota India Suzuki Motors Haryana investment plan

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon