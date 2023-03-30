close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rs 6,828-crore aircraft contract sanctioned for HAL in Maharashtra's Nashik

The Union government has sanctioned Rs 6,828 crore worth of contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) at Ozar in Nashik district for manufacturing 70 HTT-40 aircraft

Press Trust of India Nashik
HAL Nashik

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union government has sanctioned Rs 6,828 crore worth of contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) at Ozar in Nashik district for manufacturing 70 HTT-40 aircraft, a central minister said on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval to HAL to manufacture these aircraft, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar said in a press release here. The PSU has been manufacturing defence equipment since 1964.

The Union government's decision will generate work for around 3,000 officers and employees of HAL, said the release.

Also Read

HAL gets LoI for 9 helicopters from Indian Coast Guard; stock rallies 7%

HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start

HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius ahead of schedule

HAL has order book of Rs 84,000 cr, another Rs 50,000 cr in pipeline: CMD

Hindustan Aeronautics' Dhruv choppers to get monitors to dodge obstacles

Air India secures Rs 14,000 crore from State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

10 cr investors of 4 Sahara group's cooperative societies to get back money

JSW Energy acquires 1,753 MW green assets of MEIPL for over Rs 10,000 crore

Google gets relief on four key CCI directives, but Rs 1,338-cr fine stays

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd | Maharashtra | aircrafts

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rs 6,828-crore aircraft contract sanctioned for HAL in Maharashtra's Nashik

HAL Nashik
1 min read

Air India secures Rs 14,000 crore from State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

10 cr investors of 4 Sahara group's cooperative societies to get back money

Supreme Court
2 min read

JSW Energy acquires 1,753 MW green assets of MEIPL for over Rs 10,000 crore

Renewable energy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

ZEEL, IndusInd Bank settle dispute paving way for Sony-Zee merger

Zee, ZEEL
1 min read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

google play
4 min read

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey to help Usha Martin wade through debt
3 min read

CRISIL revises outlook on Vedanta's loans from 'stable' to 'negative'

Vedanta
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon