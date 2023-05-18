close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

S&P affirms BBB- sovereign credit ratings on India, outlook stable

S&P Global added that solid consumer and investment dynamics will propel India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6 per cent in fiscal 2024

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ratings

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rating agency S&P Global on Thursday affirmed BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on India. The outlook on the long-term rating has been kept stable.
"The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that India's sound economic fundamentals will be sufficient to offset the government's weak fiscal performance, helping to sustain elevated government funding needs and a high-interest burden over the next 24 months," it said.

It added that India's economy is performing well amid challenging global conditions and it anticipates the country's sound fundamentals to underpin growth over the next two to three years.
S&P Global added that solid consumer and investment dynamics will propel India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6 per cent in fiscal 2024 and 6.9 per cent in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

It, however, added that India may see a high fiscal deficit for some time.
"India differs from most regional and global peers in that its state and local governments also run persistently high deficits. We anticipate that aggregate state shortfalls will decline to below 3 per cent of GDP by fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, in combination with central government deficits that will track above 4.5 per cent of GDP, we forecast India will maintain high general government fiscal shortfalls averaging 8 per cent of GDP through fiscal 2027," it said.

Also Read

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

HDFC Bank revises credit card rewards points programme for customers

Most Indian companies believe ESG rules are important but only few prepared

Khadi and Village Industries sales grew by 332.14% in last nine years

Wheels India plans capital expenditure Rs 200 cr to ramp up production

Wipro enters into a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow

Speed Kitchen raises undisclosed amount in funding led by Inflection Point


Owing to falling inflation in India, the agency said that sustained deceleration in price growth may allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to conclude its monetary tightening campaign, and consider a moderately easier stance before the end of fiscal 2024.
Topics : S&P global Ratings credit rating

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Speed Kitchen raises undisclosed amount in funding led by Inflection Point

funding
1 min read

Medical tech firm Medtronic to invest Rs 3,000 cr for Hyderabad R&D centre

medical devices
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

PESB recommends no one for IOC top job at blue chip oil companies

PESB recommends no one for IOC top job at blue chip oil companies
3 min read

BT Group to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030 as fibre and AI tech arrive

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon