Khadi and Village Industries sales grew by 332.14% in last nine years

The total turnover of Village Industries was Rs 30,073.16 crore in 2013-14. It has grown to Rs 1,28,686.98 crore in 2022-23, marking a rise of 327.91 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Khadi

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
The turnover of Khadi and Village Industries has grown by more than three times since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.

According to the latest figures, the total Khadi sales was Rs 1,081.04 crore in 2013-14, and it has zoomed to Rs 5,942.93 crore in 2022-23, a rise of nearly 450 per cent.

The total turnover of Village Industries was Rs 30,073.16 crore in 2013-14. It has grown to Rs 1,28,686.98 crore in 2022-23, marking a rise of 327.91 per cent.

The total Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) sales was Rs 31,154.20 crore and has now grown to Rs 1,34,629.91 crore, an overall growth of 332.14 per cent.

Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly promoted the use of khadi and village products, and the rise in their sales is a reflection of the success of the exercise, government sources said.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

