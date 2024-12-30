Business Standard

SAIL secures 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd time in a row

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global firm that recognises employers creating outstanding employee experiences through a rigorous evaluation process

Women in workplace

SAIL secured the certification following a comprehensive survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. | Representative Image: Shutterrstock

State-owned SAIL has been certified as 'Great Place to Work' for the second time in a row.

SAIL secured the certification following a comprehensive survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute, based on direct feedback from employees at SAIL.

"Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has earned the prestigious 'Great Place to Work' certification for January 2025 to January 2026, awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute, India," the steel ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The PSU was first certified for December 2023 to December 2024.

"SAIL's consecutive certification as a 'Great Place to Work' reaffirms SAIL's ongoing dedication to foster an exceptional workplace culture and provide a positive employee experience built on trust, collaboration and employee empowerment," company's chairman Amarendu Prakash said.

 

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global firm that recognises employers creating outstanding employee experiences through a rigorous evaluation process.

Topics : SAIL Steel Authority of India workplace

