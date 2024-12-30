Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bata India rolls out voluntary retirement scheme for workers at Hosur

Bata India rolls out voluntary retirement scheme for workers at Hosur

The footwear company announced a voluntary retirement scheme for eligible workers at its Hosur unit in Tamil Nadu, aiming for benefit both the company and its employees

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Directors of Bata India Limited on Monday approved the introduction of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) aimed at eligible workers at the Bata Shatak Unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
 
“The company believes that implementation of the VRS will be mutually beneficial to the workmen and the company. The status of implementation of the aforesaid VRS and the financial impact thereof will be ascertained and communicated in due course, as per the company’s Policy for Determination of materiality of an event/information,” the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Bata India’s financial performance 
Bata India reported a 53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.97 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024, compared to Rs 33.99 crore in the same period a year before, the company had said in its regulatory filing. Revenue from operations rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 837.14 crore during the quarter.  
 
 
Total expenses for the September quarter stood at Rs 784.55 crore, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while total income, including other income, increased 2.36 per cent to Rs 854.32 crore. Shares of Bata India closed at Rs 1,336.90 on Monday on the BSE, down 1.47 per cent.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bata India share price drops 3% on weak Q2 operational performance

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata India Q2 result: Profit up 53% to Rs 52 cr, revenue rises to Rs 837 cr

FIIs turn traders on Dalal Street

FIIs unwind Nifty longs, add shorts in Bank Nifty; Experts see more pain

Meesho

Meesho expands portfolio with Bajaj, Himalaya, Bata amid festive jingles

markets, investor, stocks, bse, nse, trader, trading, sensex, nifty

F&O Cues: Premium jumps in Nifty, Bank Nifty futures; options flag caution

 
Bata partners with Zepto 
The company has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to deliver its fashion and festive footwear collections swiftly. Bata highlighted that the growing quick commerce market, with a CAGR of over 4.5 per cent, has significantly boosted demand for fashion products.  
 
Initially launched in Delhi-NCR, Bata plans to expand its quick commerce service to major metropolitan cities across India, offering a wider range of products. The move comes ahead of an estimated 4.8 million weddings in the coming months, aiming to cater to last-minute style needs with convenience and accessibility.  
 
Embracing quick commerce
 
The partnership aligns with a broader trend of footwear and apparel brands embracing quick commerce for faster delivery and enhanced customer experience.
 
Gunjan Shah, CEO of Bata India, said, “We wanted to strengthen our omnichannel presence to ensure that customers can shop for our stylish and high-quality footwear in the way that best suits them — whether online, in-store, or now, with rapid doorstep delivery.”
 

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises to sell entire 44% stake worth $2.2 billion in Wilmar

Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises to exit consumer goods joint venture with Wilmar Intl

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Reliance seeks premium of at least $3.5 per barrel for oil from KG block

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Senores gains 43% on stock market debut; Ventive up 10%, Carraro dips 10%

Mahindra & Mahindra

BII to make Rs 650 cr in final tranche of investment on M&M's EV arm

Topics : Bata India VRS package Voluntary retirement rules BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon