Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Samsonite India increasing manufacturing to 700,000 units a month

Samsonite India increasing manufacturing to 700,000 units a month

Samsonite India has expanded capacity at its Nashik plant to 700,000 bags a month, strengthening domestic manufacturing, exports and readiness for rising travel demand amid growing competition

Jai Krishnan, chief executive officer– India, Samsonite
premium

Jai Krishnan, chief executive officer– India, Samsonite

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsonite India has increased its manufacturing capacity at its Nashik facility to about 700,000 pieces a month from its pre Covid number of 220,000 pieces a month, the luggage maker said. 
“Manufacturing is very important, that’s what sets us apart from anybody else as we make most of it in India,” Jai Krishnan, chief executive officer-India, Samsonite South Asia told Business Standard in an interview. 
Krishnan said that Samsonite Nashik has become internally the company’s number one manufacturing unit. Due to the current capacity expansion, the company is well placed for the next two years and will only look to
Topics : Samsonite Nashik Make in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon