Samsonite India increasing manufacturing to 700,000 units a month

Samsonite India has increased its manufacturing capacity at its Nashik facility to about 700,000 pieces a month from its pre Covid number of 220,000 pieces a month, the luggage maker said.

“Manufacturing is very important, that’s what sets us apart from anybody else as we make most of it in India,” Jai Krishnan, chief executive officer-India, Samsonite South Asia told Business Standard in an interview.

Krishnan said that Samsonite Nashik has become internally the company’s number one manufacturing unit. Due to the current capacity expansion, the company is well placed for the next two years and will only look to