Sanofi India introduces diabetes drug 'Soliqua' at Rs 1,850 per pen

Sanofi India has introduced its latest diabetes treatment, Soliqua, following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) last year. Soliqua is a once-daily injectable blend of insulin glargine 100 Units/ml, a long-acting basal insulin, and lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Priced at Rs 1,850 per pen, Soliqua offers accessibility for individuals managing type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Soliqua is recommended as a therapeutic option for adults diagnosed with both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is prescribed to enhance glycaemic control alongside dietary and exercise regimens, particularly in individuals whose condition remains inadequately managed despite prior oral or injectable treatments.

Sanofi reported that in India, over 100 million individuals are grappling with type 2 diabetes and its associated complexities. Alarmingly, more than 60 per cent of these individuals struggle with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, despite undergoing treatment that includes multiple oral anti-diabetic medications (OADs) over an extended period. "The inclusion of Soliqua to our comprehensive diabetes portfolio (orals and injectables) eases therapy initiation, which helps those prescribed, keep their blood sugar in control more effectively," said Cyrus Aibara, head of the Diabetes Business Unit, Sanofi India.

Living with type 2 diabetes often presents a myriad of challenges, from managing medications to coping with weight gain and the constant fear of hypoglycaemia. For many patients, the daily routine of multiple injections can feel overwhelming as they strive to maintain stable blood sugar levels. In such circumstances, achieving and sustaining optimal glycaemic control becomes paramount.

Soliqua addresses these complexities by providing patients with the solution of taking a once-daily injection that delivers sustained blood sugar control throughout the day. And by integrating into their lifestyle, Soliqua aims to empower patients to overcome the complexities of diabetes management and regain control of their health.

"Despite the advances in diabetes care, many people living with type 2 diabetes are unable to reach their sugar goals. Fear of hypoglycaemia, weight gain, and multiple injections can be barriers to effective treatment with insulins. In clinical trials, the combination injectable Soliqua has demonstrated effective sugar control, without weight gain and with a lower risk of hypoglycaemia, compared to twice-daily premix insulins," said Shalini Menon, country medical lead, Sanofi India.