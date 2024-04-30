Tech Mahindra partners with Atento to offer GenAI-powered services

IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with Spain-based Atento to provide generative AI-powered solutions and services to global enterprises.
Atento is a customer relationship management (CRM) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO) company in Latin America.
"The partnership will deliver end-to-end business transformation solutions and services that leverage Generative AI-powered technologies, as well as customer experience (CX) consulting for customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Latin American regions," the company said in a statement.
The partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and services in more than 50 languages, it added.
