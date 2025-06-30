SatSure, Dhruva Space sign MoU to deliver end-to-end space-based solutions

Bengaluru-based SatSure, a full-stack satellite Earth Observation (EO) and Decision Intelligence company, on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, a leading full-stack space solutions provider with proven expertise in satellite platforms, launch services, and ground station infrastructure.
This strategic partnership aims to unify the two companies’ end-to-end, indigenously developed capabilities across the upstream and downstream segments of the space value chain, addressing the needs of both strategic and commercial stakeholders with high-reliability, home-grown technology.
The collaboration seeks to provide one-stop-shop support for the world’s growing space-based observation needs by combining SatSure subsidiary KaleidEO’s next-generation analytical solutions with Dhruva Space’s expertise in small satellite platforms, critical subsystems, and system integration.
Focus on sovereign EO capabilities
"We are very excited to be joining forces with Dhruva Space, which will enable us both to harness the best of Indian ingenuity and technological prowess. This partnership is poised to boost our sovereign EO capabilities and create a complete package for end customers who need both high-quality data and end-to-end solutions," said Prateep Basu, founder and chief executive officer, SatSure.
“This collaboration with SatSure marks a significant step in building a vertically integrated, sovereign space ecosystem – one that bridges satellite platform development with actionable intelligence. By leveraging Dhruva Space’s end-to-end capabilities spanning satellite platform development, launch integration, and ground segment infrastructure, in conjunction with KaleidEO’s cutting-edge Earth Observation payloads and analytics stack, this collaboration is poised to significantly optimise mission timelines and deliver actionable insights for critical applications across very critical sectors," said Sanjay Nekkanti, founder and CEO, Dhruva Space.
Indigenous ecosystem from payload to platform
SatSure, known for its innovative demand-driven approach in increasing adoption of space technologies by non-traditional commercial users, spun out KaleidEO in 2022. KaleidEO has built two high-resolution optical and multispectral payloads.
With a proven track record of space heritage built over the past four years, Dhruva Space is now scaling its infrastructure with the development of a state-of-the-art 280,000 square-foot spacecraft manufacturing facility. This expansion is designed to address the rising global demand for satellite platforms and space-enabled services across strategic and commercial domains.
The facility, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, is the first of its kind in India and is designed to support end-to-end capabilities for the design, engineering, assembly, integration and testing of spacecraft weighing up to 500 kg. This partnership aims to offer a fully indigenous solution that spans payload development to platform deployment, enabling faster, more cost-effective access to high-quality Earth Observation data for a wide spectrum of users across sectors.
Global client base and sectoral impact
Founded in 2017, SatSure is an expert in combining geospatial data and artificial intelligence to create niche products that serve the financial services, agriculture, utilities, forestry, energy and aviation industries. It serves customers across India, Western Europe, Australia, North America, the Middle East and Japan.
Dhruva Space Private Limited is a full-stack space engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India. The company operates across the space, launch and ground segments, and supports civilian and defence clients worldwide. Dhruva Space offers satellites coupled with Earth stations and launch services as an integrated solution, or individually as technology offerings to power space-based applications on Earth and beyond.