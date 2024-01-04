Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBI likely to issue perpetual bonds to wrap up FY borrowing: Report

Merchant bankers said the lender may have to pay a higher coupon as they are looking to raise a larger quantum this time

SBI

The bank has completed its fundraising via Tier II and infrastructure bonds for the current financial year

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is likely to come up with its final bond issuance for the current financial year in the form of Basel III-compliant additional Tier I perpetual bonds this month, two sources directly aware of the development said on Thursday.
 
The state-run lender is looking to raise around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crore ($480 - $600 million) via the issue and will likely invite bids over the next two weeks, the sources said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Neither of the sources wished to be identified because they were not authorised to speak with the media.
 
SBI did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
 
"The bank has some call options of previously issued additional Tier I bonds in this fiscal and the aim is to at least match the outgoing amount, if not raise additional net capital," one of the sources said.
 
The call option for bonds worth Rs 6,066 crores was exercised in December, while the call option for another Rs 1,251 crore debt is due in March.
 
The lender raised Rs 3,101 crore through perpetual bonds in July at a coupon of 8.10 per cent when the benchmark 10-year bond yield was around 7.15 per cent.
 
Merchant bankers said the lender may have to pay a higher coupon as they are looking to raise a larger quantum this time.
 
The bank has completed its fundraising via Tier II and infrastructure bonds for the current financial year, the source added.
 
Fundraising via bonds for SBI in FY24: Month Type of issuance Tenor Coupon Quantum April Dollar bond 5 yrs 4.8750 $750 million (semi) July Additional tier I perpetual 8.1 31.01 bn (10-yr call) rupees July Infrastructure 15 yrs 7.54 100 bln rupees September Infrastructure 15 yrs 7.49 100 bn rupees November Tier II 15 yrs 7.81 100 bln (10-yr call) rupees SBI has delayed its plans to come up with a dollar bond issue for the time being, the source quoted above said.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

Poonawalla Fincorp's AUM rises 57% to around Rs 21,850 cr in Q3FY24

Torrent Power to invest Rs 47,000 cr in renewable energy in Gujarat

IT industry veteran C P Gurnani joins upGrad's Board of Directors

Amazon's video ad push expected to generate extra $5 bn in revenue

Samsung places bet on AI for greater sales as 2024 phone launches kick off


"U.S. yields are set to come down further and that would be a more conducive period to raise money via dollar bonds." On Wednesday, SBI said it has raised $1 billion through a syndicated social loan.
 
The lender will also mull raising funds via green bonds in the next financial year and the talks are at an initial stage currently, the first person added.
Topics : State Bank of India YONO sbi bonds market Impact Bonds Indian Bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesBrigade EnterprisesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon