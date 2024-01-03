Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Amazon's video ad push expected to generate extra $5 bn in revenue

Amazon's advertising business - mostly search and display ads on its web store - generated $12.1 billion in the quarter ended September 30, about 8.5% of total revenue

Amazon prime video

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon.com Inc.’s push into video advertising will boost annual revenue by as much as $5 billion, according to a Bank of America analysis, mostly generated by new television-style commercials on Prime Video.
 
Ads on Amazon’s streaming service will start appearing in North America on Jan. 29 and internationally on Feb 5. To receive ad-free content, North American subscribers will have to pay an additional $3 per month.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Amazon will sell about $3 billion in video ads this year and generate an additional $1.8 billion from Prime subscribers who pay the extra fee to avoid commercials, BofA analyst Justin Post wrote in a note Wednesday. The estimate assumes 70% of Prime subscribers will opt to watch ads rather than pay the fee.
 
Amazon’s advertising business — mostly search and display ads on its web store — generated $12.1 billion in the quarter ended September 30, about 8.5% of total revenue.

The Seattle-based company sees Prime Video as an ideal spot to boost ad sales and profit from the billions it has spent on content, including movies and National Football League games. Advertising is Amazon’s smallest but fastest-growing revenue source.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Samsung places bet on AI for greater sales as 2024 phone launches kick off

FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving 'unsafe food'

LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 663 crore from Chennai tax officials

No such thing as EVs vs hybrids, both sister tech: Toyota V-P Gulati

Jio Financial-BlackRock JV applies for mutual fund licence with Sebi

Topics : Amazon Bank of America Amazon Prime Video television commercial

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon