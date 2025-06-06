Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI MF, Goldman Sachs, others buy 1.8% stake in Bajaj Finserv

SBI MF, Goldman Sachs, others buy 1.8% stake in Bajaj Finserv

SBI MF, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, among others, on Friday cumulatively bought a 1.8 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv for Rs 5,506 crore from promoter entities.

Bajaj Finance

Besides, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, Societe Generale, SBI Life, BofA Securities and Barclays Merchant Bank (Singapore) were also among the buyers, as per block deal data on the NSE (Bajaj Finance)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

SBI MF, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, among others, on Friday cumulatively bought a 1.8 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv for Rs 5,506 crore from promoter entities.

Besides, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, Societe Generale, SBI Life, BofA Securities and Barclays Merchant Bank (Singapore) were also among the buyers, as per block deal data on the NSE.

These entities bought 2.86 crore shares or 1.8 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv at an average price of Rs 1,925.20 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 5,506.07 crore, as per the data.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv's promoters entities Bajaj Holdings and Investment and Jamnalal Sons offloaded an equal number of shares at the same price.

 

After the stake sale, the promoters' holding of Bajaj Finserv dipped to 58.84 per cent from 60.64 per cent earlier.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv rose 2.30 per cent to close at Rs 1,988.70 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate block deal on the NSE, Wabco Asia Pvt Ltd, promoter of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, divested a 3.16 per cent stake for Rs 792 crore through an open market transaction.

Following the stake sale, Wabco Asia's holding in ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India declined to 60 per cent from 63.16 per cent.

As per the data, Wabco Asia sold a little over 6 lakh shares, representing a 3.16 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 13,191 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 791.63 crore.

Franklin Templeton MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, among others, were the entities who picked shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India.

The scrip of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India jumped 4.46 per cent to settle at Rs 13,917 per piece on the NSE.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

