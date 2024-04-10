SC rejects 'unconditional and unqualified apology' by Patanjali Ayurved MD

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev after appearing before the Supreme Court in connection with the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the "unconditional and unqualified apology" by Patanjali Ayurved and its Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, in the contempt case over the publication of misleading medical advertisements.

Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah refused to accept the apology for airing the advertisements in breach of an undertaking given to the Court in November last year.

The Court also refused to accept the apology affidavit filed by Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev, who is also facing contempt proceedings.

"Why should we not treat your apology with the same disdain as shown to the court undertaking? We are not convinced. Now going to turn down this apology," Justice Kohli said.

The court told Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Patanjali, that the affidavit is merely 'on paper' and warned that they should be ready to face penal action for violation of the undertaking.

"One man seeks mercy. What about those countless innocent people who took the medicines?" the court asked.

The court said the apologies by Balkrishna and Ramdev were just on paper. "Their back is against the wall. We decline to accept this, we consider it a deliberate violation of the undertaking. Be ready for something next to rejection of the affidavit," Justice Kohli told Rohatgi. When Rohatgi said, "people make mistakes," Justice Kohli retorted, "Then they suffer. We don't want to be so generous in this case."

Towards the end of the hearing, Rohatgi said that Patanjali Ayurved was prepared to issue a public apology. But the court did not entertain this.

The Court also came down heavily on the State of Uttarakhand for the failure of its licensing authorities to take legal action against Patanjali and its subsidiary Divya Pharmacy.

The bench asked why it should not think that the authorities were 'hand in glove' with Patanjali/Divya Pharmacy.

In its order, the court said that it was "appalled" to note that apart from "pushing the file," the State Licensing Authorities did nothing and were merely trying to "pass on the buck" to "somehow delay the matter."

It said the State Licensing Authority is "equally complicit" due to its inaction against Divya Pharmacy despite having information about their advertisements violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

The Court has told all officers holding the post of Joint Director of the State Licensing Authority, Haridwar, between 2018 till date to file affidavits explaining inaction on their part.

False Claims of Travel

The court said Patanjali MD & Baba Ramdev tried to evade personal appearance before the Court by making false claims of travel abroad.

The bench observed that though the applications were filed on March 30, the flight tickets produced as annexures, "strangely enough," were booked on March 31.

"Fact remains that the date when the affidavits were sworn (March 30), there was no such ticket in existence. Therefore, the assumption is that the respondents were trying to wriggle out of their personal appearance before the Court, which is most unacceptable," the Court said.

The court had earlier also come down on Balkrishna for filing an affidavit saying The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 was ‘in an archaic state’.

Background

Ramdev and Balkrishna had on November 21, 2023, assured the court that they would not make any “casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine”.

But, just a day later, on November 22, Ramdev held a press conference saying remedies for blood pressure were “lies spread by allopathy’’. And on December 4, the unlisted firm in which Balkrishna holds about 94 per cent stake, issued a similar advertisement.

It irked the apex court.

The court is hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali’s advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases.