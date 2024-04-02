Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Lip service, broke every barrier': Ramdev gets lashing from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said that yoga guru's Patanjali Ayurved company owes an apology to the entire nation for its misleading ads

Ramdev

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday told yoga guru Ramdev he had “broken every barrier” by violating its directives on misleading advertisements for Patanjali Ayurved's medicinal products and his apology was just “lip” service.

Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna were in court to face contempt proceedings. "We are tendering an unconditional apology. He [Ramdev] is here personally present to apologise," Patanjali’s lawyer told the court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the court dismissed it as mere "lip service" and asserted that Patanjali "owes an apology to the entire nation" for its misleading claims. "You have broken every barrier... Now you say that you are sorry," said the court.

The court also pulled up the government, saying had it turned a blind eye when Patanjali was publicly claiming that allopathy had no remedies for Covid-19. It granted a "last opportunity" to Ramdev and Balkrishna, asking them to file fresh affidavits within a week.

The court also warned them of perjury charges while noting that the documents submitted with the affidavit by Patanjali were created later. "This is a clear case of perjury. We are not closing the doors on you, but we are telling you all that we have noted," the court added.

Patanjali misleading ads case


In a previous hearing, the Supreme Court reprimanded Patanjali for not submitting replies to the court's notices regarding why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. This was in response to their prima facie violation of the undertaking given to the court.

The Supreme Court had expressed displeasure at Patanjali's ongoing publication of "false and misleading" advertisements on medicinal cures, despite committing to stop such practices.

A bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah had also issued a notice to Ramdev, asking him to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The apex court had also directed Patanjali to cease all advertisements of its products claiming to treat ailments and disorders specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

"How can you be in the teeth of our orders? We had our hands tied earlier but not now [with the initiation of contempt proceedings]," the court told senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Patanjali.

Also Read

Patanjali misleading ads case: Ramdev tenders apology in Supreme Court

What is the Magic Remedies Act under which Patanjali is facing scrutiny

Patanjali MD Balkrishna submits apology to SC in misleading ads case

Misleading ads case: Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna submits apology to SC

Patanjali Foods declines 5% as SC summons Ramdev in misleading ads case

Delhi Court flags deficiencies, delays in ED money laundering probe

Speed restriction causes delays to services on Yellow line on Delhi Metro

'Is this language of democracy?' PM slams Rahul's 'India on fire' remark

Illegal sand mining case: SC pulls up 5 TN DMs for not appearing before ED

Case booked over portrayal of Hindu Gods in Pondy varsity cultural event


The Supreme Court made these remarks during the hearing of a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking action against Ramdev for his criticism of modern medicine.

After the Supreme Court rap, Patanjali issued an affidavit expressing an unconditional apology. The company stated that its intent was solely to encourage citizens to lead healthier lives by using its products.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court directed Patanjali Ayurved to stop making misleading claims and advertisements against modern medicine. Patanjali had assured the court that it would refrain from making any such statements or unsubstantiated claims.
Topics : Baba Ramdev Patanjali Ayurved Ramdev Patanjali Ramdev Ramdev Yoga Guru Ramdev Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon