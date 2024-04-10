Sensex (    %)
                             
Wipro appoints Malay Joshi as CEO for 'Americas 1' strategic market unit

Joshi is a company veteran who joined Wipro in 1996 and has had an extensive career spanning over 28 years in various leadership roles across functions, industries, and geographies

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

IT major Wipro has appointed Malay Joshi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its 'Americas 1' Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately. Joshi succeeds Srini Pallia, who was appointed Wipro’s CEO and Managing Director (MD) on April 6, following Thierry Delaporte’s resignation.

During Delaporte’s tenure, Wipro had created a new operating model with four SMUs namely Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe, and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 are organised by sectors, Europe and APMEA are structured by countries.
Joshi will also join the Wipro Executive Board and will be based out of the company’s New York City office. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head, leading the Communications, Media, Tech, Retail, Travel, Hospitality, and Public Sector industries, which make up one of Wipro’s largest business units globally.

In this role, Joshi was responsible for helping clients drive successful enterprise transformations, enhancing client experience (CX), strengthening delivery, and ensuring consistent revenue growth in the sectors he leads, Wipro said in a statement.

“Malay (Joshi) has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over a decade across multiple global businesses,” said Pallia, the newly-appointed Chief Executive of Wipro. “His client centricity and deep understanding of the industry make him an ideal fit to lead 'Americas 1' strategic market. He is the perfect leader to take the helm of this fast-growing market and write its next chapter of our growth.”


Joshi is a company veteran who joined Wipro in 1996 and has had an extensive career spanning over 28 years in various leadership roles across functions, industries, and geographies. He has a strong background in delivery, consultative sales, and client engagement.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Engineering and has graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses Executive Program and Advanced Program Management from Stanford University.

“I am honoured to assume the role of CEO 'Americas 1', a market that is brimming with opportunity and potential,” said Joshi. “I am looking forward to leading our talented team toward a future where we can harness the power of technology to continue to enhance our value proposition for our clients and communities.”

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

