SC's Bhushan Power and Steel ruling: Review petition may flag 'errors'

The government has found “many errors”, including a flawed interpretation of debt and equity instruments, in the Supreme Court order nixing JSW Steel’s takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. (BPSL) through a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Based on the “errors” flagged by legal teams, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) in the BPSL case is expected to file a review petition in the apex court, a top government official told Business Standard.

JSW Steel is also understood to be evaluating all legal options. “A review petition will be filed, but there are certain facts which have