SECI extends deadline for green ammonia tender submission to June 30

SECI extends deadline for green ammonia tender submission to June 30

The tender is aimed at enabling the production and long-term supply of 7,24,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia annually to 13 identified fertiliser plants across the country

According to a statement, SECI has extended the bid submission date for its ongoing tender pertaining to the production and supply of green ammonia.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has extended the timeline for submission of bids for contract for the production and supply of green ammonia under the National Green Hydrogen Mission by four days to June 30.

Earlier, the last date for submission was June 26, 2025.

Issued on June 7, 2024, the tender is part of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme - Mode 2A, Tranche I.

The tender is aimed at enabling the production and long-term supply of 7,24,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia annually to 13 identified fertiliser plants across the country.

 

SECI, as the implementing agency, will aggregate demand and enter into long-term offtake agreements with selected green ammonia producers.

These agreements will provide commercial certainty for a 10-year duration and support market development for green hydrogen derivatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Solar Energy Corporation of India Solar Energy Corporation hydrogen

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

