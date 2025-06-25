Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Tata Motors plans to reintroduce its Ace diesel mini-truck without SCR tech to reduce total cost of ownership, while expanding rural presence with Intra range

Tata Motors
Tata Motors saw that e-commerce players were clearly migrating towards EVs, and for them this vehicle made a lot of sense.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Tata Motors, which has been losing market share in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment, plans to launch a new diesel version of its popular brand Ace that would reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for its owners.
 
Speaking to reporters, Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said that till 2018 the diesel Ace constituted almost 80 per cent of their volumes. “Post BS 6 emission norms, the technology-related costs increased and the reluctance of customers to use diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) has suppressed that segment significantly. People moved to three-wheelers, which have lenient emission norms and do not
Topics : Tata Motors commercial vehicles Auto sector
