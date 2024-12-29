Business Standard

Section of Akasa Air pilots seeks detailed DGCA audit over training issues

Section of Akasa Air pilots seeks detailed DGCA audit over training issues

In a detailed communication to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA on Saturday, the section of pilots has also mentioned that they are in the process of forming a pilots' union at the airline

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

On December 27, the DGCA ordered the suspension of Akasa Air's directors of operations and training for six months for training lapses | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Resentment among a section of Akasa Air pilots continued allegedly over training issues with these pilots seeking a detailed DGCA audit of the airline a day after the regulator ordered suspension of two senior airline officials for certain lapses, according to a communication.

In a detailed communication to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA on Saturday, the section of pilots has also mentioned that they are in the process of forming a pilots' union at the airline.

Queries to Akasa Air on this issue remained unanswered.

According to the communication, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has served 10 showcause notices to the airline in recent weeks for various alleged lapses.

 

Earlier this month, allegations related to pilot training practices and attrition of pilots made by the section of pilots were termed baseless and untrue by the airline.

On December 27, the DGCA ordered the suspension of Akasa Air's directors of operations and training for six months for training lapses.

In the latest communication, the pilots have also flagged that the director of operations against whom the DGCA has passed the suspension order, remains the vice-president of operations.

As per the communication, some pilots have resigned this month as well while many others have not resigned because the bond amount is huge.

Akasa Air, flying for over two years, has a fleet of 26 planes and about 870 pilots.

Many of the pilots are allegedly not getting adequate flying hours since the fleet expansion is taking longer time than anticipated earlier.

In its response to the section of the pilots' allegations over the exits, Akasa Air had said on December 14 that 324 pilots have joined the airline since October 2023, and during this period, it has recorded an annualised attrition of less than 1 per cent for this employee group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akasa Air DGCA Pilots

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

