close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts witness record Rs 528 crore turnover

BSE on Friday said that its newly relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts witnessed a record turnover of Rs 528 crore on their first weekly expiry on the exchange

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BSE on Friday said that its newly relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts witnessed a record turnover of Rs 528 crore on their first weekly expiry on the exchange.

The turnover for futures was Rs 35 crore and options saw a turnover of Rs 493 crore, the exchange said in a release.

The recently relaunched S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Bankex derivatives contracts clocked a turnover of Rs 528 crore on their first weekly expiry on BSE, it added.

Since its launch, BSE has seen a steady increase in turnover and open interest in these contracts, which has unique expiry of Friday. These contracts witnessed wider participation with more than 125 members across India, as per the release.

On Monday, BSE relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in its bid to boost derivative trading at the country's premier bourse.

The relaunch of derivative contracts comes with a reduced lot size of futures and options and a new expiry cycle of Friday against Thursday earlier.

Also Read

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivatives contracts to boost trading

RBI allows rupee non-deliverable forex derivative contracts to residents

Sebi suspends trading of agri commodity derivatives for 1 more year

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

$19 bn derivative bond trade in India at risk from Modi's new tax

100% Indian: Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein walled off in comeback

Unacademy skips cash appraisal, speeds up ESOP vesting period by a year

NTPC logs 6% profit growth in FY23 at Rs 17,197 cr; income rises 34.45%

Insulin maker GeneSys to invest $50-60 mn to set up plant in Hyderabad

Berger Paints expects better margin with drop in input costs: Official

Derivatives are considered to be high-risk-reward financial instruments aimed at hedging risk in the equity market.

BSE launched Sensex-30 derivatives (options and futures) for the first time in 2000. The Sensex-30 derivatives are made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on the bourse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sensex BSE

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Glenmark posts Q4 net loss at Rs 403 cr on one-time exceptional charge

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

100% Indian: Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein walled off in comeback

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Unacademy skips cash appraisal, speeds up ESOP vesting period by a year

Unacademy
2 min read

NTPC logs 6% profit growth in FY23 at Rs 17,197 cr; income rises 34.45%

NTPC
2 min read

Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

zomato q4 results
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon