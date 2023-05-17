L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India



The company has secured an order from a developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's buildings & factories business has recently been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, the company said in a BSE filing.



Additionally, B&F Fast, a vertical of the company, has obtained a contract to build commercial office space in Bengaluru, covering an approximate built-up area of 1.6 million sq. ft. The project encompasses the construction of core and shell works for five towers, spanning ground, five podiums, 54 floors, and associated parking areas, all to be completed within strict timelines.



This comes after the company secured a repeat order from the Drinking Water & Sanitation Department, Government of Jharkhand to execute a Raw Water Transport System in March, a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5 MW Solar Power Plant in south-western part of West Bengal in January and order from an automobile company to construct a manufacturing facility in Haryana in October 2022.



The scope of work involves civil works for the composite structure, warm shell finishes, and the construction of 3B+G+15 floors. The project is scheduled to be accomplished within 18 months.