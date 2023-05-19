Unacademy skips cash appraisal, speeds up ESOP vesting period by a year

“Since we are not doing any cash appraisals this year, and since all of you have been working so hard, we have decided to accelerate everyone’s vesting by one year. For options that are getting vested before August 31, 2024 acceleration will happen and vesting will be done immediately (or as soon as you complete one year). Vesting of the remaining unvested options will be preponed by a year,” Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Unacademy told his employees in an internal note, according to the sources. “This is only applicable for people who are active employees of the company and are not on notice period. This is applicable for Unacademy, Graphy, NextLevel and Cohesive. This is not applicable for Founders and Management of Companies that we acquired since we have a separate Agreement for that.”

SoftBank-backed Unacademy has decided to expedite the vesting period of employee stock options (ESOP) by one year for all its employees. There is being done to compensate employees who will not be getting cash appraisals this year.