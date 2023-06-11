Sequoia Capital plans to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion through block deal

Sequoia Capital India is planning to sell 10 per cent stake in Go Fashion (India) shares worth Rs 625 crore on Monday by block deals.
The sale will be sold at a floor price of Rs 1,135 a share. JM Financial is the broker to the transaction.
Sequoia has $9 billion assets under management across 13 funds that have invested in 400+ companies. Sequoia India & Southeast Asia last week rebranded itself to Peak VX Partners.
The VC firm will now manage its assets under management (AUM) in the region of over $9.2 billion across 13 funds independently.
The rebranding exercise followed Sequoia Capital’s break-up into three independent entities across the globe.