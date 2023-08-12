Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Servotech, UP govt collaborate to set up EV charger manufacturing plant

Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products and other items

battery

EV Battery

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Servotech Power Systems will invest Rs 300 crore to set up an EV charger manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh as part of an agreement with the state government.
The manufacturing facility is being set up under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
Servotech Power has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard, it said.
The MoU was signed by Servotech's MD Raman Bhatia and UP's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'. Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash and other senior officials of the state government were also present on the occasion.
Bhatia said the state has huge potential to become the manufacturing hub of electric vehicles (EV), chargers, and batteries, etc.
Prathamesh Kumar, Special Secretary to Chief Minister and Additional CEO, Invest UP said,"This MoU is a major step towards our goal of making Uttar Pradesh a leading EV manufacturing hub in India. We are confident that this plant will create a significant number of jobs and boost the state's economy."

Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products and other items.

Also Read

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger

Spark Minda receives Rs 750-cr EV battery charger order from leading OEM

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

E-scooter companies likely to offer cheap chargers to meet FAME norms

Apple supplier Foxconn ups its investment proposal in Telangana to $550 mn

Mobile retail firm Celekt launches 'Mission E-waste' to protect environment

Anurag Tiwari appointed as National Academic Director for Unacademy Centres

Jio Platforms' subsidiary Radisys completes acquisition of Mimosa Networks

Indus Towers' macro tower installations grow by 6.3% to reach 200,000 units

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles e-vehicle Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon