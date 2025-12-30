Shriram Finance expects 30-40 bps lower NCD rates after rating upgrade

What did Care Ratings upgrade, and why?

Care Ratings has upgraded the credit rating on Shriram Finance’s non-convertible debentures and subordinated debt to “CARE AAA; Stable” from “CARE AA+; Stable”. According to the rating agency, the upgrade was based on recent developments, including the company’s operational and financial performance for FY25 (audited) and H1 FY26 (unaudited), and the likely impact of these factors on its overall credit profile.

How much could fresh NCD rates fall after the upgrade?

“In India, the re-rating typically happens instrument by instrument — starting with NCDs and then possibly extending to deposits. So, it is a process, and that process will continue. I can only say that this process is positive for us. The NCDs will see some re-rating, and any fresh issuance will be at a lower rate. Incrementally, NCDs are currently being issued at 8.3–8.4 per cent, and this will start coming down further. It should begin to move below 8 per cent,” Revankar said.

What is MUFG investing in Shriram Finance, and how?

Earlier this month, Japan-based MUFG Bank, a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), said it will invest Rs 39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion, to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance on a fully diluted basis through a preferential issue of equity shares.

Why is the lender not rushing to tap debt markets now?

The MUFG Bank investment is expected to boost the lender’s capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide long-term growth capital. It is also expected to improve access to low-cost liabilities and strengthen credit ratings.

While the rating upgrade is expected to lower the lender’s cost of funds, the lender is not in a hurry to tap the debt capital market for additional borrowings, as it is awaiting the capital infusion from MUFG Bank, which could take three to four months. Until then, the lender is unlikely to access the market for fresh debt.

“We are not in a hurry to raise resources at this stage because we first need clarity on the timing of the capital infusion. Depending on when the funds come in, we may stagger our borrowings accordingly. Our expectation is that the capital will take three to four months, and if it comes a little earlier, possibly before the end of the year, we will plan our borrowings for the next year. For the current year, however, we are not in any rush,” Revankar said.

How did Shriram Finance shares react to the rating upgrade?