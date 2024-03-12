Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sidbi plans to raise Rs 5,000 cr via rights issue next financial year

The refinancing entity for SME finance is witnessing a strong credit growth and to further grow the business, capital would be required

Sidbi

Sidbi (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore from rights issue next financial year to fund business growth.
The refinancing entity for SME finance is witnessing a strong credit growth and to further grow the business, capital would be required, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bank is looking to mobilise Rs 5,000 crore from rights issue in the next fiscal, SIDBI chairman and managing director S Ramann said on the sidelines of launch of a credit programme for Jan Aushadhi Kendras here.
He said the government is the biggest shareholder and SIDBI has approached them requesting their participation in the rights issue, he said.
Government of India holds a 20.85 per cent stake as of March 31, 2023. Besides this, State Bank of India owns 15.65 per cent, while the share of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stood at 13.33 per cent as of March 31, 2023. The rest is held by other Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and institutions.
He said the loan book of the entity is close to Rs 5 lakh crore and expressed hope to close the financial year at around Rs 5.2 lakh crore.
Currently, SIDBI has 17 per cent loan exposure of the total loan given to MSMEs in the country.
Ramann said the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) has committed Rs 9,500 crore for the promotion of new ventures in the country.
FFS was unveiled by the Prime Minister on January 16, 2016, in line with the Startup India Action Plan. It had approved a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered with SEBI.
Introduced with a focused objective of supporting development and growth of innovation-driven enterprises, FFS facilitates funding needs for startups through participation in the capital of SEBI-registered AIFs.
The commitment of Rs 9,500 crore has led to over 100 AIFs raising Rs 56,000 crore more, he said.

Also Read

Sidbi commits over Rs 100 cr for entrepreneurship projects in Nagaland

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Radio Mirchi, Orange bid Rs 251 crore in race to acquire insolvent Big FM

Mohan Yadav to be next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh: Who is he?

MSIL would have faced capacity hurdle without rail infra: Executive

Indian firms report strongest hiring outlook for Jun quarter 2024 globally

Bank of Baroda launches green term deposit scheme with 7.15% interest

GE Aerospace inks flight operations software contract with Air India

Planning to set up public sector unit to provide tech: Salesforce India CEO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SIDBI Banking Industry small finance banking Small Finance Banks rights issue Sebi norms BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon