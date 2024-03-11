Planning to set up public sector unit to provide tech: Salesforce India CEO

Salesforce is planning to set up a unit to focus on the public sector in India in the next few months, reflecting the surge in technology adoption by government organisations within the country.



The company is looking to tap into various opportunities in the government sector in areas such as postal services, education, subsidies to the citizens and healthcare services. For this, the firm plans to engage with various state governments and the Centre.



“We may come up with an announcement in the next few months regarding the setting up of our public sector unit,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer, Salesforce India.

