Planning to set up public sector unit to provide tech: Salesforce India CEO

The US-based company is looking to tap various opportunities in the government sector in areas such as postal services, education, subsidies to the citizens and healthcare services, said Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce India CEO

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Salesforce is planning to set up a unit to focus on the public sector in India in the next few months, reflecting the surge in technology adoption by government organisations within the country. 
 
The company is looking to tap into various opportunities in the government sector in areas such as postal services, education, subsidies to the citizens and healthcare services. For this, the firm plans to engage with various state governments and the Centre.
 
“We may come up with an announcement in the next few months regarding the setting up of our public sector unit,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer, Salesforce India. 
 
Bhattacharya said Salesforce has more than 500 use cases in the government sector globally. The firm has strengthened its presence in India with a 35 per cent year-on-year growth in new business driving efficiency, productivity and success for customers across industries as per the latest earning call, announcing the FY24 results.
 
“It's been a year of phenomenal growth and India continues to be a bright spot for Salesforce globally,” said Bhattacharya. “This is a golden era of technology adoption in the country and we are excited to be a part of this digital transformation journey. We continue to focus on empowering businesses to harness the power of artificial intelligence.”


Topics : PSUs PSU Industrial Technology

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

