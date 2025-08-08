Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global to launch ₹13,000 crore projects by festive season

Signature Global to launch ₹13,000 crore projects by festive season

Realty firm plans launches in Dwarka Expressway and SPR; Q1 net profit up 386% to ₹34 crore, revenue doubles on project completions and strong sales realisation

real estate
Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹870 crore, a 118 per cent rise from ₹400 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Real estate major Signature Global is targeting launches worth up to ₹13,000 crore in its core markets of Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) ahead of the festive season.
 
“We are planning to launch projects worth about ₹13,000 to ₹14,000 crore in the coming period in Sector 37D near Dwarka Expressway and Sector 71 near the SPR,” Signature Global Chairman and Whole-time Director Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.
 
This includes a 4 million square feet (msf) land parcel near the developer's De-Luxe DXP project in Sector 37D, which the company plans to launch before
