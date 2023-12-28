Sirius, Adani to create JV, aims at transforming $175 bn digital economy

Adani Enterprises said it partnered with Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company), to create a joint venture named Sirius JV, according to a company statement. The latest venture will capitalize on the global digital transformation and lead the $175 billion opportunity in the digitalisation of the Indian economy.

"Inexpensive sensorisation and the power of artificial intelligence are opening up new ways to drive extreme levels of efficiency, ensure real-time decision making, and rapidly deploy transformative business models. The power of compute and the ability to deliver green energy to data centres creates a unique combination of strengths that we bring to this partnership with Sirius International Holding which has a portfolio of the most exciting digital companies relevant in today's era," said a spokesperson at Adani Enterprises.

Sirius JV seeks deployment of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Secured Blockchain Products for industrial applications across FinTech, HealthTech, and GreenTech. Sirius JV will capitalize on the global digital transformation expertise of Sirius and Adani's strategic insights. This digital opportunity rapidly evolves to become a $1 trillion market by 2030.

“We are pleased to embark on this transformative journey alongside Adani Enterprises. The partnership reflects a formidable commitment to address key challenges and unlock unprecedented opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. We believe that Sirius's expertise and Adani's dynamic approach will be instrumental in empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era with advanced technologies that optimize industries, streamline processes, and foster growth,” said a spokesperson at Sirius International Holding.

Initial deployment to leverage Adani Group's vast industrial testbed to validate and scale its solutions. The completion of the transaction shall be upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions including the receipt of necessary approvals.

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company), is a global Abu Dhabi-based holding company that leverages disruptive technologies to drive digital transformation and engineers sustainable solutions to combat climate change.