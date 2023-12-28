AI, diversity, inclusion will take centre stage in 2024: Indeed survey

Diversity and inclusion will also take centre stage next year as employers have showcased strong intentions to embrace diversity and inclusion policies, with 47 per cent indicating a forthcoming surge in robust policy adoption.

Employees and employers geared up to adopt artificial intelligence at the workplace, with 59 per cent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilise AI tools, says a survey.

According to an Indeed survey, going ahead, diversity and inclusion will take centre stage, as 47 per cent of employers indicate a forthcoming surge in policy adoption.

The survey that covered a total of 6,531 individuals, consisting of 1,223 employers and 5,308 employees, noted that the focus will be on adopting AI and meeting the expectations of Gen Z employees.

As per the survey, 59 per cent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilise AI tools. Meanwhile, only 19 per cent of surveyed employers have already implemented or are in the process of implementing next-generation technologies such as Generative AI at the workplace during the coming year.

"From the rise in generative AI skills to the enduring importance of programming languages and the growing demand for expertise in cybersecurity, it's clear that adaptability and upskilling remain pivotal for success in the tech industry," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales - Indeed India, said.

As per the survey, employees were predominantly focused on skills such as Generative AI skills (27 per cent) and programming languages (22 per cent) while employers were looking to hire for skills such as cybersecurity (37 per cent) and data science and analytics (29 per cent).

Employers are keen on building workplace strategies focused on Gen Z like flexible work arrangements, purpose-driven work, and technology-driven environments.

Diversity and inclusion will also take centre stage next year as employers have showcased strong intentions to embrace diversity and inclusion policies, with 47 per cent indicating a forthcoming surge in robust policy adoption, the survey said.

The top three strategies that employers plan to implement include open communication channels (40 per cent), diverse leadership representation (20 per cent), and anti-discrimination reporting (17 per cent).