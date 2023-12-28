Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AI, diversity, inclusion will take centre stage in 2024: Indeed survey

Employees and employers geared up to adopt artificial intelligence at the workplace, with 59 per cent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilise AI tools, says a survey

workplace, coronavirus, covid-19, office, jobs, employment

Diversity and inclusion will also take centre stage next year as employers have showcased strong intentions to embrace diversity and inclusion policies, with 47 per cent indicating a forthcoming surge in robust policy adoption.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Employees and employers geared up to adopt artificial intelligence at the workplace, with 59 per cent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilise AI tools, says a survey.
According to an Indeed survey, going ahead, diversity and inclusion will take centre stage, as 47 per cent of employers indicate a forthcoming surge in policy adoption.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The survey that covered a total of 6,531 individuals, consisting of 1,223 employers and 5,308 employees, noted that the focus will be on adopting AI and meeting the expectations of Gen Z employees.
As per the survey, 59 per cent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilise AI tools. Meanwhile, only 19 per cent of surveyed employers have already implemented or are in the process of implementing next-generation technologies such as Generative AI at the workplace during the coming year.
"From the rise in generative AI skills to the enduring importance of programming languages and the growing demand for expertise in cybersecurity, it's clear that adaptability and upskilling remain pivotal for success in the tech industry," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales - Indeed India, said.
As per the survey, employees were predominantly focused on skills such as Generative AI skills (27 per cent) and programming languages (22 per cent) while employers were looking to hire for skills such as cybersecurity (37 per cent) and data science and analytics (29 per cent).
Employers are keen on building workplace strategies focused on Gen Z like flexible work arrangements, purpose-driven work, and technology-driven environments.
Diversity and inclusion will also take centre stage next year as employers have showcased strong intentions to embrace diversity and inclusion policies, with 47 per cent indicating a forthcoming surge in robust policy adoption, the survey said.
The top three strategies that employers plan to implement include open communication channels (40 per cent), diverse leadership representation (20 per cent), and anti-discrimination reporting (17 per cent).

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

More women in Indian boardrooms, but mainly as independent directors

Employers in India anticipate measured hiring in next 3 months: Survey

E-recruitment declines 5% in July as employers prioritise need-based hiring

CBDT notifies rules for valuing rent-free homes provided by employers

FirstCry's parent firm files DRHP; to raise Rs 1,816 crore via fresh issue

Mahindra & Mahindra gets Rs 56 lakh tax penalty, company to challenge

Adani Group steps into AI joint venture with West Asia backer IHC

SpiceJet's resurgence could disrupt Indian aviation market: CAPA India

LIC in discussion with RBI for access to debt data via CRILIC: Mohanty

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : artifical intelligence workplace diversity employers employee workplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon