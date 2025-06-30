Monday, June 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

SKF India is looking to invest a total of ₹800 crore to ₹950 crore on channel expansion to meet the growing demand in India and construction of a new plant in Pune by 2028

For its automotive business, SKF India said it has lined up ₹410 crore to ₹510 crore by 2030. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Bearings maker SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 crore by 2030 to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across key facilities in both industrial and automotive segments, according to an investor presentation by the company.

The company has lined up capital expenditure of about ₹1,210 crore to ₹1,460 crore by 2030, to increase manufacturing capacities at its facilities in Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore.

Under the plan, SKF India is looking to invest a total of ₹800 crore to ₹950 crore towards its industrial business over the next five years, on channel expansion to meet the growing demand in India and construction of a new plant in Pune by 2028, as per the presentation.

 

The investment on channel expansion will be around ₹350 crore to ₹450 crore between 2025 to 2030, while on the new plant it will be around ₹450 crore to ₹500 crore.

For its automotive business, SKF India said it has lined up ₹410 crore to ₹510 crore by 2030, which will include capacity increases at its key manufacturing plants in Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore.

These investments will focus on bearings for two-wheelers, electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, and wheel-end bearings for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Haridwar facility will witness investment ranging from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for a 50 per cent capacity increase to cater to the growing demand for EV powertrain bearings, with completion targeted for 2029, the company noted.

SKF India further said, it plans to increase its Pune plant capacity by 30 per cent to manufacture unitised wheel-end bearings for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV applications, with an investment of ₹300 crore to ₹350 crore and completion scheduled for 2030.

At the Bangalore facility, the company said it plans to hike capacity by 10 per cent, focusing on two-wheeler and EV powertrain-specific bearings, with an estimated investment of ₹10 crore and completion expected by 2026.

On the demerger of the two businesses, the company said it is expected to proceed with key milestones across CY25 with listing and trading expected in Q4 of CY25.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

