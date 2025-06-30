Monday, June 30, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

According to a statement by Reliance Infrastructure, the partnership will focus on lifecycle support for a range of platforms used by the Indian Armed Forces

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India’s defence MRO sector

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Defence Limited, a company promoted by Reliance Infrastructure Limited, on Monday announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with US-based defence contractor Coastal Mechanics Inc (CMI), to target India’s ₹20,000 crore maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and upgrade defence market.
 
In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said that the partnership will focus on lifecycle support for a range of platforms used by the Indian armed forces. These include Jaguar and MiG-29 fighter aircraft, Apache attack helicopters, L-70 air defence guns, among others.
 
Reliance Defence and Coastal Mechanics plan to provide end-to-end MRO, upgrade, and lifecycle support solutions for these systems. "The segment represents a high-value, long-duration opportunity driven by the Indian military’s strategic shift from asset replacement to lifecycle extension and performance-based logistics," the company said.
 
 
As part of the agreement, the two companies will establish a joint venture at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) in Maharashtra. The facility will cater to both domestic and export markets, offering MRO and upgrade services for air and land defence platforms. 

Also Read

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank Rs 273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra settles ₹273-crore loan of JR Toll Road with Yes Bank

Anil Ambani

Dassault ties up with RInfra arm to make Falcon 2000 jets in India

Anil Ambani, owner of Reliance Infra

Pay ₹1,169 crore to Reliance Infrastructure arm: Bombay HC to MMRDA

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Big relief to Reliance Infra as NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings

 

Reliance Infra Q4 results

 
Reliance Infrastructure posted a net profit of ₹4,387.08 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), marking a turn from a ₹220 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
However, the income from operations declined by 12 per cent to ₹4,108.01 crore from ₹4,685.96 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
In Q4 FY25, the company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), after adjusting for an exceptional income of ₹514 crore, stood at ₹8,876 crore. This marks a sharp rise of approximately 681 per cent quarter-on-quarter compared to ₹1,136 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure last traded at ₹412.85 apiece on the BSE at the close of the markets on Monday.

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank partners with LIC to broaden life insurance reach

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech, OpenAI collaborate to drive large-scale enterprise AI adoption

Ample Parks

Ample Parks launches 71-acre industrial park in Mahindra World City

reit

Embassy REIT raises ₹1,550 crore througj NCDs and term loan facilities

magnet, metal

Sona Comstar plans domestic magnet production to reduce China imports

Topics : Reliance Infra Reliance Infrastructure MRO sector defence sector joint ventures in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon