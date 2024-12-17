Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Skoda Auto India announces vehicle price hike by up to 3% from Jan 1

Skoda Auto India announces vehicle price hike by up to 3% from Jan 1

The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq

skoda

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto. | Photo: LinkedIn/ @skoda-auto

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars, effective January 1.

This adjustment is necessitated by rising input and operational costs, ensuring the company continues to deliver premium vehicles and services to its customers, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The company is a subsidiary of European carmaker Skoda Auto.

The price increase will apply to the company's entire portfolio, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, and Kodiaq.

"The recently launched Kylaq will remain unaffected by this adjustment until it reaches the milestone of 33,333 bookings, which are fast-filling," the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPI

About 4 out of 10 individuals in rural, semi-urban India prefer UPI: Report

Hydrogen fuel

India needs greater support to achieve 2030 clean energy goals: Report

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

DGCA issues second show cause notice to Akasa Air over operations manual

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Market regulator Sebi extends MF expense structure to new asset class

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Data breach, regulatory uncertainty hurdles in AI implementation: Report

Topics : SkodaAuto Auto industry Skoda Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon