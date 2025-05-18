Skoda Auto Volkswagen set to rev up India EV play to 17% in 5 years

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL) plans to grow its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio to 17 per cent by 2030, said Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Piyush Arora.

Currently, the 130-year-old company, which has been in India for 25 years, has a 3 per cent share in the country’s automotive market. This includes internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as EVs.

SAVWIPL manages five brands in India — Volkswagen, Skoda Auto, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

“Considering the ever-evolving trade situation and geopolitical shifts, I believe that India will be a very good growth market for