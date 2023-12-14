Slice of success: Have Zomato, Swiggy finally figured out the right recipe?

Something is cooking in on­line food delivery. After 15 years of grappling with the demands of the business — read cash burn — Guru­g­ram-based Zomato reported its first profit in the first quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). Not satiated, it re­po­rted a profit in the following quarter as well: Of Rs 36 crore in the second qu­arter co­mpared to Rs 2 crore in the first. A year ago, in the second quarter of FY23, it had reported a loss of Rs 251 crore.

Zomato’s unlisted rival, Bengaluru-based Swiggy, said it had turned its food delivery business profitable in the March quarter, after a journey of nearly nine years, alth­ough it is yet to do so on a consoli­da­ted level, meaning in the