Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electoral bond data: Smaller companies donated larger share of profit

The top 10 companies by market capitalisation (mcap) contributed over Rs 362 crore

BJP received over Rs 900 crore as donations between 2016 and 2018: ADR
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Smaller listed companies donated a larger share of their net profits through electoral bonds than their bigger peers.

The top 10 most valuable companies donated the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of their total profits over the preceding four years. It was 14.8 per cent for the bottom 10 least-valuable companies (chart 1). The analysis is based on 95 listed companies with available data from the electoral bonds information released by the Election Commission following a Supreme Court directive. The numbers, while not exhaustive, can be indicative of the broader trend among large companies.

The top 10 companies by market capitalisation (mcap)

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 123 cr

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on electoral bonds scheme today

US bankruptcy court issues ruling in favour of Byju's term loan lenders

'Why malign India Inc? Electoral bonds just tip of poll funding iceberg'

Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff as part of fitment process

MoD inks Rs 2,890-cr contract with HAL for upgrade of 25 Dornier aircraft

YES Bank, Axis Bank go live as payment service providers for Paytm

Topics : Electoral Bond market capitalisation Electoral trust donation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon