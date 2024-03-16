Electoral bond data: Smaller companies donated larger share of profit

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

The top 10 companies by market capitalisation (mcap)

The top 10 most valuable companies donated the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of their total profits over the preceding four years. It was 14.8 per cent for the bottom 10 least-valuable companies (chart 1). The analysis is based on 95 listed companies with available data from the electoral bonds information released by the Election Commission following a Supreme Court directive. The numbers, while not exhaustive, can be indicative of the broader trend among large companies.

Smaller listed companies donated a larger share of their net profits through electoral bonds than their bigger peers.

