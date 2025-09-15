Monday, September 15, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for ₹740 cr project

SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for ₹740 cr project

The concession has been awarded for 30 years, with the terminal projected to handle 5 lakh TEUs annually, statement said

JSW Infrastructure

The signing ceremony was attended by Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, senior officials of the Kolkata Dock System and representatives from JSW Infra Ltd, including Director Devki Nandan. Image: JSW Infrastructure

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Monday signed a 30-year concession agreement with JSW Infrastructure Ltd for a Rs 740-crore project.

The agreement provides for reconstruction of berth 8 and installation of rail-mounted quay cranes (RMQC) at berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock under the Kolkata Dock System, to enable faster container cargo handling, supported by a 25-acre backup area, a statement said.

The concession has been awarded for 30 years, with the terminal projected to handle 5 lakh TEUs annually, it said.

SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman said the project reflects the port's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and trade facilitation in line with the Centre's vision of world-class ports.

 

The signing ceremony was attended by Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, senior officials of the Kolkata Dock System and representatives from JSW Infra Ltd, including Director Devki Nandan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

